Sound of shots fired leads to Myrtle Beach drug arrest

Myrtle Beach police were patrolling the area of Second Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard around 9 p.m. Saturday when gunshots rang out.
Officers said they traced the sound of gunfire back to a home on Second Avenue North where they found marijuana, a scale, two smoking pipes, eight used blunts, 13 shell casings and an intoxicated man, who admitted to firing a gun into the ground, according to a police report.
Twenty-nine-year-old Zackery Geordon Eichenberger came out of the home shortly after police arrived and gave the officers the name of a man he said had fired the gun, the report stated. But that information proved false.
“Officers were able to determine that the person the offender stated had shot the gun was in Florence, which was verified by Florence (Police Department),” police noted in the report.
Eichenberger was arrested and charged with hindering an investigation. Officers obtained a search warrant for the home on Second Avenue North and, once inside, found two men, a firearm in a kitchen cabinet and a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the living room.
One of the men, 18-year-old Devon Michael Dilts told police he had been drinking that night and that “he had never fired a gun before so he fired one round into the dirt at the residence,” the report stated.
Dilts was charged with shooting a firearm in the city limits and also with using a firearm under the influence of alcohol after a breath test revealed he had a blood alcohol level of .08, according to the report.
At the jail, booking officers found 0.3 grams of marijuana in Dilts’ wallet and a gunshot residue test revealed that Eichenberger had also fired a weapon that night, according to the report.
Eichenberger was charged with firing a gun inside city limits. Eichenberger, Dilts and 29-year-old John Kelsey Hyatt were each charged with possession of marijuana.
