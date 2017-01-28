Teen arrested after man beaten, robbed at Broadway at the Beach

An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the Monday night robbery of a 34-year-old man at Broadway at the Beach.
Javonte Amon Bellamy was arrested Saturday morning and is charged with strong arm robbery in connection with the incident, according to Myrtle Beach Jail records.
Myrtle Beach officers were called about 8:30 p.m. Monday at Celebrity Circle within Broadway at the Beach in reference to a stolen vehicle, a police report states.
The 34-year-old male victim told police he was sitting in a car after work when a suspect asked him if he had jumper cables. The victim said he did and would pull his car around to give the suspect a jump, the report says.
The victim said when he popped the hood of his vehicle, someone hit him in the back of the head and two people started kicking him. The victim said he ran away, and then the suspects got in their vehicle and drove toward him. The victim said he ran away to call police.
The victim was robbed of his cellphone, debit card, and driver’s license, according to the report. The victim went back to the parking lot to wait for police and noticed his vehicle was gone, the report states.
Two other suspects were listed in the report, but it was unclear Saturday morning if any other arrests had been made in connection with the incident.
