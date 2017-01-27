A ride with friends turned into an armed robbery in an Horry County field, police said

A 17-year-old and two 15-year-olds were charged in connection with a mid-December armed robbery in the Myrtle Beach area.
Taveon L. Lawrence, 17, of Myrtle Beach, surrendered to a S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper on Thursday, according to Lt. Raul Denis, spokesman with Horry County police. Lawrence is charged with armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Two 15-year-old boys were also previously arrested and charged with armed robbery. They have been turned over to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice, Denis said.
The charges stem from a robbery at about 9 p.m. Dec. 14 in a field off Burcale Road in the Myrtle Beach area, police said.
A 15-year-old boy told his father he was robbed at gunpoint by three suspects. The boy said he was with two other boys when they got into a Jeep sports utility vehicle because he thought two of the suspects were his friends, according to a police report.
They traveled to a field off Burcale Road where the suspects in the Jeep allegedly pulled out handguns and demanded their valuables, the report states.
The suspects then fled the area after the victims handed over their belongings, leaving the victims in the field, police said. The victim said he recognized two of the suspects from an Horry County high school, but didn’t know the other teen with them.
Later that night, police spoke with another victim from the robbery. The other 15-year-old male victim said they had plans to meet the suspects that night. They got into the vehicle with them and that’s when they were driven out to the field off Burcale Road.
The victim said two of the suspects had handguns. The victims were ordered out of the car at gunpoint and told to hand over all their valuables, then the suspects demanded they turn around and walk into the field.
The victim said he feared he would be shot in the back, but heard a car door close as the vehicle carrying the suspects left, the reports says.
On Dec. 26, one of the 15-year-old suspects was arrested, and on Jan. 3, the other 15-year-old suspect was arrested, police said.
Lawrence was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday afternoon, jail records show.
