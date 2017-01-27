Armed, masked suspects ordered customers to lie on the floor during McDonald’s robbery

A Little River McDonald’s was robbed at gunpoint about midnight Thursday by two masked men, police said.
Horry County police were called about 12:34 a.m. Thursday to a McDonald’s at 822 U.S. 17 in reference to an armed robbery.
A 30-year-old female victim told police both men were wearing masks and dark clothing. While giving the suspects money, one suspect made a statement, but the information is redacted in the Horry County police report.
The report states the suspects had a gun when they came into the store. Police viewed camera surveillance of the incident and said the suspects forced two employees who were exiting to go back into the store.
The suspects ordered everyone to lie down during the incident, authorities said. They possibly fled on foot or may have had a vehicle waiting nearby, according to police.
While investigating, officers noticed what appeared to be disturbed dirt outside, close by the door behind some bushes, that seemed consistent with someone possibly crouching or kneeling down.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
