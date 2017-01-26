Police searching for Conway man wanted in connection with attempted murder

A 20-year-old Conway man is wanted in connection with an attempted murder reported last week, according to Conway police.
Lt. Selena Small, spokeswoman with Conway police, said authorities are searching for Jason Alan Vannostrand.
At about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, three victims walked into the Conway Police Department and reported a shooting, according to Small.
The victims said that a suspect shot at them, but didn’t hit any of them, while they were Atlman Circle in Conway, Small said.
After speaking with all three victims, police determined an attempted murder happened, and an investigation led police to seek warrants for Vannostrand, police said.
Vannostrand is a black male about 6’0 fall and weighing about 170 pounds, authorities said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or information on the incident, can contact their local law enforcement or Conway police at 843-248-1790.
