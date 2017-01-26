Charges upgraded for Murrells Inlet woman after man dies in hit-and-run

After the victim of a hit-and-run at a Garden City bar died, charges were upgraded for a Murrells Inlet woman who is now charged in his death.
Michael Dunn succumbed to his injuries 11 days after trying to break up a bar fight at the Sandy Monkey Bar in Garden City where he was hit by a fleeing car on Jan. 6.
Witnesses told police the 44-year-old Horry County man was trying to stop the violence when he was knocked out and severely injured by the suspects’ fleeing vehicle.
The investigation revealed that the SUV “may have run the man over as it left,” Lt. Raul Denis of the Horry County Police Department said in a release last week. “A witness followed the vehicle and officers were able to apprehend the driver,” identified in charges as 35-year-old Janelle Lee Castillo of Murrells Inlet.
Castillo was initially charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily injury and with first-degree assault and battery.
Her charge has now been upgraded to hit and run/leaving scene of an accident with death and reckless homicide, according to a release from Denis.
On Thursday morning, Castillo surrendered to Horry County police detectives and is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Christopher Neil Buckman, 23, of Surfside Beach, was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and battery, and Daniel Watts, 23, of Garden City, was charged with third-degree assault and battery and public disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” said Denis in a email statement.
