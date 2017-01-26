Conway police make arrest in Christmas Day shooting

A 26-year-old Conway man was arrested in connection with attempted murder on Wednesday after police said one person was injured in a shooting Christmas Day.
Conway officers were called about 10:30 a.m. on Christmas to a crash at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Church Street, according to Lt. Selena Small, spokeswoman with Conway police.
During the investigation, police said they learned a shooting happened between two vehicles, and one man had been injured, and his vehicle collided with an unrelated vehicle, Small said.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and his condition was unknown Thursday morning. After investigating, information led police to seek warrants for Said Abdul Vereen, 26, of Conway, Small said.
Vereen is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm. He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where his bond had not been set as of Thursday morning.
