Latinos could be target of robbers, Horry County police say

Horry County police are investigating a string of recent armed robberies in the Socastee and Myrtle Beach areas that they say may present a threat to the Latino community.
The first robbery was reported Monday about 7:30 p.m. and involved two masked men robbing the El Super Mini Super Market on Socastee Boulevard, as well as several customers inside, according to Lt. Raul Denis, spokesman with Horry County police.
In that incident, police said three employees and three customers were victims. After the robbery was reported, detectives were called to the scene and bloodhound tracking dogs were also brought in to track the suspects.
On Tuesday, about 8:30 p.m., two masked men robbed several Hispanic men standing around outside a home on Ranchette Circle in the Myrtle Beach area, police said. The victims said they were standing at the end of a driveway when the suspects approached on foot and robbed them at gunpoint, according to a police report.
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, two masked men also robbed a Hispanic family as they parked their car at a home on Emory Road, not far from Ranchette Circle, Denis said. One of the suspects noticed children in the car and began tugging on the armed suspect’s shirt, and the two men fled toward a black truck that was waiting for them after taking cash, a police report said.
“While no one has been injured in these robberies, these men are considered armed and dangerous, and we wish to alert everyone in the area, but especially the Hispanic (Latino) community, that they should remain alert, exercise caution, and report anyone or anything suspicious to 843-248-1520,” said Denis said in an email.
The suspects could possibly be traveling in a black or dark-colored extended-cab Dodge Ram pick-up driven by an additional person, police said.
Denis said the robbers are described as two black males, one about 5 ft. 10 in. to 6 ft. tall, and the other shorter at around 5 ft. 6 in. tall.
“They were similarly dressed in black hooded sweatshirts and they wore bandanas over their faces. One of them was carrying a backpack,” Denis said in the email.
Anyone with information can also call the Horry County Police Department tip line at 843-915-8477.
