Two men fled in a car. Two others chased behind, guns blazing

Two shell casings were found on the ground outside of a cluster of Carver Street apartment buildings around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday - the remnants of a shooting that stirred the neighborhood.
Police were canvassing the area around the apartments looking for evidence, witnesses and potential suspects. A crowd of onlookers formed outside apartments just down the street.
A witness told police she saw two men flee in a car and two others running from an apartment shooting at the car as they chased it on foot, a Myrtle Beach police investigation report revealed Wednesday.
MBPD Lt. Joey Crosby says there is evidence on Cedar St. that shots were fired, but no victim has been located at this time. @TheSunNews pic.twitter.com/cUJAlN2O2T— Emily Weaver (@TSNEmily) January 24, 2017
Officers attempted to make contact with the resident of the apartment the gunmen ran out of, but no one came to the door, police noted in the report. They breached the door to check for possible victims.
No one with injuries or suspects were found at the scene, but police were able to view private camera footage which backed up the witness’ account, according to the report.
The footage showed two black males with dreads and wearing dark clothing run out of the apartment and enter a light green Nissan Versa, the report stated. “The video also shows two more subjects running out of the apartment moments later firing shots at the vehicle.”
No arrests have been made in the case, but it remains under investigation.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
