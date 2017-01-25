Myrtle Beach police searching for runaway teen

Myrtle Beach police are searching for a 16-year-old runaway.
Authorities are looking for Shahid Sanders who is described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing about 5’9 feet tall and weighing about 195 pounds, according to Myrtle Beach police.
He was last seen around 10 a.m. on Monday. Sanders is known to frequent the areas of 2005 Greens Boulevard, 1300 Spivey Avenue, and the Racepath community, police said.
Anyone with information can contact Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
