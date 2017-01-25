Horry County police still looking for suspects after Socastee store robbed

Horry County police say suspects remain at large after multiple people said they were robbed at gunpoint at a Socastee-area store on Monday.
Horry County officers were called about 7:30 p.m. Monday to the El Super Mini Market at 4977 Socastee Boulevard in reference to the armed robbery.
Police met with six victims there, including the owner of the business who told them two men entered the store and robbed it and several customers inside, according to the report.
The first suspect was wearing something to shield the lower part of his face while armed with a handgun, the owner told police. The other suspect was also cloaking the lower part of his face and was armed with a taser, the report states.
The store owner told police that a store employee was taken hostage during the incident, according to the report.
The amount of cash taken from the store and customers was redacted in the report. Police said the store owner showed them surveillance footage that coincided with what he told officers.
Authorities said three of the victims were customers. All said they were robbed of either cash, their cellphones, or both, according to the report.
Detectives were called to the scene and bloodhound tracking dogs were also brought in to track the suspects. No arrests had been made by Wednesday morning, according to Lt. Raul Denis, spokesman with Horry County police.
