Longs man charged in CVS armed robbery

A man who police say robbed a CVS pharmacy of drugs last week was arrested Tuesday, according to Myrtle Beach Jail records.
Matthew James Evans, 26, of Longs is charged with armed robbery, records show.
The charge stems from the robbery of a CVA pharmacy at 6617 S. Kings Highway, according to Myrtle Beach police, who were called there in reference to the robbery about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16.
An employee at the pharmacy told police the suspect approached the pharmacy drop-of window and slid her a note. She said she didn’t look at it, but figured out what was going on. The pharmacist came to the window and the suspect allegedly told him he had a gun and that the pharmacist had 10 seconds to hand over drugs, according to the report.
The pharmacist said he gave the suspect two bottles of Oxycodone from a safe, authorities said. None of the staff saw a gun, the report states. A witness later looked at the note the suspect came them and said it stated that he had a gun and wanted drugs, police said.
Police announced Evans was wanted in connection with the robbery earlier this week, and he was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
Evans is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $50,000 bond, jail records show.
