January 24, 2017 5:39 PM

Police investigating shooting on Cedar Street

By Emily Weaver

Myrtle Beach police responded to Cedar Street for a reported shooting around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers on scene found evidence that shots were fired near apartments on Cedar Street, but no victim had been located as of 5:15 p.m., according to Lt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police were canvassing the area around Cedar Street looking for evidence, witnesses and potential suspects. A crowd of onlookers formed outside apartments just down the street.

A dark-colored vehicle was observed leaving the scene. Police continue to investigate the incident and to search for potential suspects.

