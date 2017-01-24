Crews on scene of mobile home fire in Racepath area

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is on scene battling a mobile home fire in the Racepath community.
Crews are on scene of a working fire at 1677 Racepatch. First engine on scene reporting the residence is well involved.— MBFD (@MyrtleBeachFire) January 24, 2017
Firefighters were called out to a structure fire on Racepath Street in Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon.
Lt. Jonathan Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department says they were called to the scene of a mobile home fire on Racepath Avenue at 2:30 p.m.
The home was unoccupied when crews arrived to find it engulfed in flames.
No one was injured in the fire. Evans says the owner of the home was outside burning debris when the wind carried embers to the home, igniting the blaze.
