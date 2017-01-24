Crews on scene of mobile home fire in Racepath area

6:47 Former detective talks about involvement with Jane Doe 1 Pause

0:38 Former detective explains his 'deep, dark secret' he doesn't want anyone at church to know about

1:22 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.24

1:54 The Track Family Recreation Center in Myrtle Beach makes its debut

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

1:01 Coastal Carolina claims 41-21 win over Furman

3:18 Loris girls grab region lead with win over Dillon

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach