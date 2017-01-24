Myrtle Beach police name CVS robbery suspect

Myrtle Beach police released the name and a photo of a man wanted in connection with the robbery of a Kings Highway CVS pharmacy last week.
Police say Matthew James Evans, 21, is wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a CVS store at 6617 S. Kings Hwy on Jan. 16, according to a posting on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page.
Evans allegedly handed pharmacy employees a note demanding drugs. Evans told the pharmacist he had a gun during the incident, according to a police report.
The pharmacist handed over two bottles of Oxycodone, authorities said.
Evans is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes standing about 6’0 and weighing about 192 pounds, according to police.
Anyone with information on Evans whereabouts can call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
