Coroner releases identity of deceased man found in woods

A 28-year-old man whose body was discovered in a wooded area off of 27th Avenue North Wednesday morning has been identified as Kyle Connors, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
Fowler said Connors was staying in the Myrtle Beach area at the time of his death, which remains under investigation.
The cause of his death is pending a complete autopsy, Fowler said, which could take 90 to 120 days. At this time, this is not a homicide, Fowler reported last week.
Myrtle Beach police were scanning the woods at the dead end of 27th Avenue North Thursday afternoon, a day after Connors’ lifeless body was found lying face down behind a fenced-in substation.
The police set up a 3D laser scanner to scan and record the area for the investigation into Connors’ death.
An officer was doing a routine check of the wooded area behind the Myrtle Beach 1771 Elk’s Lodge around 11 a.m. when he noticed a man lying along the woodline. The man was not moving and a closer inspection revealed he was deceased, according to a police report.
Neighbors said they had not noticed anything suspicious, but police had requested surveillance footage from the Elk’s Lodge.
