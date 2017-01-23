13-year-old girl says she was sexually assaulted when questioned about text messages

A 13-year-old girl told her mother she was forced to perform oral sex after her mother questioned her about text messages sent from her cellphone to another student, according to a police report.
Horry County police responded to a home in Surfside Beach for a criminal sexual conduct complaint on Thursday. The mother told police she received a call from her daughter’s school about the text messages and when she questioned her she learned her daughter had been sexually assaulted in October, the report states.
The teen told police she was at a friend’s house and was outside the home by herself at night when a man pulled up in a vehicle and made her perform oral sex, according to the report, which was heavily redacted by the Horry County Police Department before its release Monday.
After the responding officer left the home, the mother called to report that her daughter admitted to lying in her original account and that her daughter said she was actually sexually assaulted by another suspect, who was invited to stay with them over the holidays, the report says.
It is unclear, in the redacted report, if any arrests were made in the case. But the report states the “case remains active.”
