Shooting near Conway prompts attempted murder investigation

Horry County police are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday morning near Conway.
A clerk at the Circle K convenience store at 3656 U.S. 701 told police that she heard three shots coming from the area of Pitch Landing Road and U.S. 701.
A short time later, another officer was dispatched to Powell Street in Conway for a report of a vehicle that had been shot. The car was found to be the one involved in the shooting at Pitch Landing Road.
The clerk at the store told police that a woman had entered the store and purchased nothing before getting into a newer model Honda Accord with a South Carolina license plate. Two black males then entered the back seat of the vehicle, according to the clerk.
Moments later, the gunshots were heard.
The clerk described the woman as a black female with a skinny build and dreadlocks. The store employee also told police that a white male had entered the store to purchase alcohol.
When the clerk said something about the black female seeming suspicious, the white male put the beer down on the counter and left.
Horry County police continue to investigate.
