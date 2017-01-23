Victims order pizza, get assaulted by hungry suspects

Two hungry suspects are being sought by police after an altercation over pizza on Sunday at Broadway at the Beach.
According to police reports, two men were in line to get pizza at about 2 a.m. Sunday when the people in line behind them began complaining. The suspects reportedly were growing angry and saying they were not going to get any pizza because the victim was going to take it all.
The man with the victim then threw a piece of pizza on the ground and told the suspects to eat that if they wanted pizza. The suspects then punched the other man in the face and fled on foot.
The officer observed a cut and swollen eye on the victim. The suspects were described as one black male and one white, although one witness said one suspect could be Indian.
