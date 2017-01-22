Woman facing murder charge after man dies of injuries in domestic assault

A Greentown man, who suffered a stab wound to the chest during a domestic assault Saturday evening, has succumbed to his injuries, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found Charles Foster Johnson III inside a home at 107 Missroon Street “with what appeared to be a stab wound,” the release stated. Johnson was transported to the Tidelands Health Georgetown Memorial Hospital where police say he died from his injuries.
Johnson was 47 years old.
Investigators arrested 42-year-old Yevette Cooper of the same address on Saturday night. Cooper has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Cooper was being held Sunday at the Georgetown County Detention Center where she was awaiting a bond hearing.
Anyone with information about the domestic assault can text anonymous tips by dialing 274637 from any text-enabled cellphone with the word “GCSOTIP” followed by a message. The Text-A-Tip service is for crime tips only. For crimes in progress, call 911.
