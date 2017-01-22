Woman facing murder charge after man dies of injuries in domestic assault

1:51 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.22 Pause

1:21 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Jan. 23 - 29

3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N.

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip

3:18 Loris girls grab region lead with win over Dillon

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

2:29 Lauren Mills of Murphy's on the Ocean in Cherry Grove makes a perfect Margarita | Hot Pour