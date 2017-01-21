Horry County police searching for Socastee church burglary suspects

Horry County police are searching for a dark-colored truck in connection with the burglary of Socastee church on Jan. 12.
The burglary happened on Jan. 12 when, according to police, unknown suspects broke into the Socastee Original Freewill Baptist Church around midnight, according to an Horry County Police Department Facebook post.
Authorities didn’t state in the post what items may have been taken during the incident.
Police are searching for a dark-colored, Ford F 150 truck in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the Horry County police tip line at 843-915-8477.
