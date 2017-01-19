Man loading family in car witnesses shooting at Coastal Grand Mall

A man told Myrtle Beach police Wednesday afternoon that he was loading his family into his vehicle in the Coastal Grand Mall parking lot when he witnessed a shooting.
According to a Myrtle Beach police report, the witness heard people yelling and turned to see what was happening. He saw two men running toward a silver Chrysler, and when the suspects arrived at the driver’s side door, they opened fire, shooting a handgun about six times.
After firing the rounds, the suspects ran over to a different vehicle and then left the mall parking lot on the south end near Harrelson Boulevard, the report states.
Police responded to the incident about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and said they discovered seven shell casings in the parking lot, which were collected as evidence. Authorities released a Be on the Lookout for the suspects’ vehicle.
The Sun News has reached out to Myrtle Beach police for more information and updates on this incident. Please check back for updates on this story.
