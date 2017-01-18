Horry County police capture man after chase in Surfside area

Horry County Police have captured a man after he fled on foot in the Surfside Beach area.
Police led a man out of an apartment building at Glenns Bay Road near Evergreen Circle and placed him in handcuffs at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police scanner traffic from earlier in the afternoon indicated that the man was fleeing officers on foot through the surrounding area and that he may have been armed.
Lt. Raul Denis with Horry County police said the incident may have involved a stolen car.
Check back for more updates on this breaking story.
