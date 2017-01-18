Longs man sentenced to six years in prison for heroin distribution

A Longs man pleaded guilty Friday in an Horry County courtroom to heroin distribution and was sentenced to six years in prison.
Rayshon Jermain Meyers, 29, of Longs pleaded guilty to second-offense heroin distribution before Circuit Court Judge Steven John, who senetenced him to six years, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Members of the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety Narcotics Unit on the charge, officials said.
“We appreciate the outstanding work of the officers with the North Myrtle Beach narcotics unit to bring this man to justice for dealing these deadly drugs,” said David Caraker, who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
