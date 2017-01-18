Two Loris men, one teen arrested in connection with Horry County home invasion

Two Loris men and one Loris-area teen were recently arrested in connection with a Green Sea-area home invasion that happened back in November.
Maurice D. Isaiah, 35, and James A. Gaddy, 30, both of Loris, were each charged first-degree burglary, kidnapping, and first-degree assault and battery in connection with the incident.
Zhimarius Baker, 16, is being charged as an adult, according to Lt. Raul Denis with Horry County police, who said Baker is facing the same charges as the two Loris men.
Gaddy was also charged in connection with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in an unrelated incident.
Isaiah and Gaddy are being jailed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
