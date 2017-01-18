Have you seen this suspect? CCU police want to know

Coastal Carolina University Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of several debit and credit cards.
The theft happened at a building operated by CCU on Jan. 10, according to a release from the CCU Department of Public Safety. The suspect allegedly used a credit card at several area businesses, authorities said.
Photographs of the suspect were obtained from security camera footage, and anyone with information on the identity of the suspect can contact the CCU Department of Public Safety at 843-349-2177.
