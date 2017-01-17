She told police she didn’t want the wanted man inside her home; then he pulled a gun

A woman told police a “wanted” man she didn’t want in her home pointed a gun at her and uttered threatening words early Tuesday morning.
Myrtle Beach police responded to a home on Grey Street around 1:25 a.m. and met with a woman who said her husband had brought the man home, but she refused to let them in, saying that she could lose her house if police found the “wanted” man inside, a police report states. She said her husband told her the man had left so she opened the door only to find the man still there, which led to an argument.
The woman told police that the offender pointed a silver revolver at her and uttered, “Ain’t nobody gonna take nothing from me; before they do I’ll take you,” according to the report. She said she then ran out the back door. Another witness on scene corroborated the woman’s account in the report.
The offender left the scene before police arrived. The case remains under investigation.
