Police investigating possible arson after dish towel found burning on stove

A man told police he came home to his Myrtle Beach apartment during a break from work and noticed a dish towel burning on his stove.
Police responded to the 6th Avenue North apartment for the report of a possible arson Monday night.
The resident told officers that his stove was off and the dish towel was located on a shelf above the unit when he left for work that morning, but when he returned home that afternoon he found the stove’s back burner, which he said he never uses, turned on high. A dish towel was burning in a pan on its top, he told police according to an incident report.
The officer observed minor scorch burns on the wall next to the stove. A fire captain arrived to check the functionality of the stove and officers determined the burners were turning on and off like they should,. according to the report.. Although the man said his apartment was secure when he left for work, officers noticed the kitchen window was unlocked.
The case remains under investigation.
