Police seeking ‘man in black’ after armed robbery of Longs store

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man captured in surveillance footage at a Longs convenience store that was robbed on Friday.
Horry County police responded at 10 p.m. to the Long Bay Convenience Store at 1805 S.C. 9 Bypass where a clerk told officers he was getting ready to count his register when a man dressed in black entered with a handgun demanding money from the drawer, according to a police report.
The suspect then came around the counter and demanded the clerk open the safe, police noted in the report, but the clerk told him he could not. Police said the suspect then demanded the clerk place several boxes of cigarettes, change and cigars in a bag before insisting on the keys to the car the clerk drove to work.
The victim said he told the suspect it wasn’t his car, but he gave him the keys when that didn’t suffice, according to the report, and the suspect left in the South Carolina-tagged silver 2015 Toyota Corolla in an “unknown direction of travel.” The clerk then called 911 and hit the store’s panic button on the alarm system, the report states.
The suspect was described as “skinny,” standing about 6-feet-2-inches to 6-feet-3-inches tall and wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, a black head wrap and black gloves and that only his eyes were visible.
The Horry County Police Department is asking anyone who may know the identity of the man captured in surveillance footage or his whereabouts to call its tip line at 843-915-TIPS (8477).
