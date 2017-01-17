Conway teen arrested in connection with December armed robbery

A 19-year-old Conway teen was arrested Monday in connection with an armed robbery reported last month involving a couple allegedly robbed of cellphones.
Micah Quashawn Dennison is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
Horry County officers were called Dec. 18 to a home in Little River in reference to an armed robbery. An 18-year-old girl told police that she and her boyfriend met up with “Micheal,” who is the boyfriend of one of her friends to sell him her old iPhone cellphone, police said.
She said they picked him up and were headed to a nearby home on Christy Way when he asked them to pull over onto a dirt road where he then pulled out a handgun and demanded both their cellphones, according to a police report.
After he allegedly took their cellphones, he got out of the car, and walked away toward Christy Way. The male victim told police that Dennison said that he was lucky that he didn’t force the 18-year-old female victim into the backseat and rape her in front of him, the report states.
Police canvassed the area of Chirsty Way, but with negative results. Authorities said they learned the suspect’s real name, and police later issued arrest warrants for him.
Dennison remained at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday where his bond was set at $150,000, according to jail records.
Comments