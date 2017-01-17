Man faces murder charge in death of 31-year-old woman in Myrtle Beach

An Andrews man was recently arrested in connection with the death of a 31-year-old woman back in December.
Patrick Durell Hurell, 32, is charged with murder, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records.
Horry County police were called to home on the 5200 block of Pampas Drive in reference to a death investigation.
A man arriving home from work told police he found his 31-year-old female fiancee unresponsive. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and confirmed the victim was dead, according to a police report.
The victim was identified as Denisha King and her information on her cause of death is pending the outcome of an autopsy, said Tony Hendrick with the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Horry County police major crimes was called to the scene to investigate.
Hurell was arrested Friday afternoon and remains jailed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
