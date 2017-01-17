Man demands drugs at Myrtle Beach CVS, says he has gun

A man walked into a Myrtle Beach CVS pharmacy Monday, told pharmacy employees he had a gun, and demanded drugs, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach officers were called about 5:30 p.m. Monday to a CVS store at 6617 N. Kings Hwy. in reference to an armed robbery. A 24-year-old female employee told police that a man came up to the drop-off counter and slid her a note. She said she figured out what was happening and alerted other employees.
The pharmacist came up to the counter and the suspect told him he needed drugs, the report says. The suspect told the pharmacist he had 10 seconds and stated he had a gun in his pocket, police said.
The pharmacist said he gave him two bottles of Oxycodone, totaling about 222 pills, from the safe, and the suspect left the store, according to the report.
Another witness said the note the suspect gave to them stated that he wanted drugs and had a gun, the report says.
Police released a photo of the suspect to other officers.
