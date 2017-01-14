Man, woman injured after men burst into motel room

A man and woman told Myrtle Beach police they were injured after men burst into their motel room Friday night and assaulted them.
Myrtle Beach officers were called about 11 p.m. to the Aquarius III Motel on 12th Avenue North in reference to fighting.
Police spoke with a bloody 30-year-old man who told them he was in the bathroom when he heard a knock at the door, and the next thing he knew, the door was kicked in and he had two men on top of him hitting him in the face, according to a police report.
The victim’s girlfriend told police she heard the knock at the door and suddenly one of the men kicked in the door, and the door hit her in the head.
She said the men ran inside and began hitting her boyfriend. She said there were two other men blocking the door so she couldn’t leave, according to the report.
She told police she grabbed a lamp and threw it at one of the men assaulting her boyfriend, the report says.
She said one of the men took the lamp and hit her in the head with it before both men ran out and fled the area.
The 30-year-old man told police he didn’t know the men who attacked them, but did know a name that one of them goes by, according to the report.
The man had a cut on one of his fingers, small scratches on his back and neck, and a bruise and swelling under his left eye, police said. The female victim didn’t have visible injuries, but said her head hurt.
Detectives were called to the scene along with a crime scene officer.
