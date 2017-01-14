N.C. man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Conway

A 52-year-old North Carolina man was arrested after a Circle K convenience store in Conway was robbed early Saturday morning.
Howard Junior McNair of Lumberton, N.C. is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the incident, according to a release from Lt. Selena Small, with Conway police.
Conway police were called about 4 a.m. Saturday to the Circle K on Church Street in reference to an armed robbery, Small said.
Officers were given a description of a suspect who fled on foot after the incident, and found him while responding to the call. Conway and Horry County police took McNair into custody, Small said.
McNair is being jailed on $25,000 bond, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records.
Comments