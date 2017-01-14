Group arrested in connection with mall shoplifting

Five people were arrested by Myrtle Beach police Friday in connection with a shoplifting involving the theft of nearly $2,000 from Coastal Grand Mall.
According to the police report, Sgt. Beatty with Myrtle Beach police said he saw a 24-year-old male suspect conceal watches in his pocket on a security video at Dillard’s.
Sgt. Beatty was on his way to confront the man when the man exited the store. Sgt. Beatty said he identified himself as a Myrtle Beach police officer and loudly shouted for the suspect to stop, but the suspect didn’t and got into a white Dodge vehicle with four other people, police said.
Authorities stopped the suspects near U.S. 501 and Robert Grissom Parkway about 10:30 p.m. Friday and detained them. Sgt. Beatty arrived to the traffic stop, and all five suspects were positively identified as those fleeing from the incident at Dillard’s, the report states.
During a search of the vehicle, Sgt. Beatty identified 23 items, including clothing, jewelry, and accessories, from Dillard’s worth $1,992.20, according to the report. Other items with tags were also discovered, the report says.
Police said the group arrested had no prior shoplifting convictions. According to online Myrtle Beach Jail records, those arrested and charged with shoplifting and resisting arrest were: Alexis Marie Haggins, 20, William Marc Locklear, 24, William T. Barnes, 21, Amber Nicole Locklear, 27, and Rhonda Lorraine Leake, 26.
