Missing Savannah, Ga., woman found safe

Update: The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police made contact with Richter Friday afternoon.
Richter is safe and reported to SCMPD.
Police in Savannah, Ga., said a missing woman from their area may have traveled to Myrtle Beach, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding her.
Samantha Richter, 27, was reported missing by family members on Wednesday, and she was last seen Monday at her home on Little Neck Road in Savannah, Ga., according to a release from Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.
Richter is described a white female, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing about 125 pounds. Her hair is dyed red, and she was last seen wearing a red-and-blue hooded Red Sox jacket, a black shirt, white camouflage pants and black shoes, police said.
She is known to frequently travel to West Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties in Georgia, and police said she may have come to the Myrtle Beach area, according to a release.
Police aren’t sure if she’s traveling alone or with others and said she may be in a small red or gray car.
Investigators suspect she may have been involved in a domestic incident Monday moments before she was last seen, police said.
Anyone with information about Richter’s whereabouts can call 911. Anyone with knowledge of the case can contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912-525-3124. Callers may remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward, authorities said.
