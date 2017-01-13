Murrells Inlet man charged in connection with sexual assault of minor

A 38-years-old Murrells Inlet man was charged in connection with sexual assault reported in November and involving a 12-year-old girl.
Kent Dwight Segars was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, victim 11-14, records show.
Horry County police officers were called on Nov. 26 to a home in Murrells Inlet in reference to the alleged assault. The victim’s mother told police her 12-year-old daughter was assaulted earlier that morning, according to the report.
The victim and her family together decided they didn’t want to go to the hospital for a criminal sexual conduct examination, the report states.
The victim said she woke up around midnight, and the suspect was in her bed, police said. She told authorities she fell back asleep, and the incident occurred later that morning, the report states.
The victim said the incident happened under the sheets and both her and the suspect were clothed at the time. The victim told police the sheets had not been changed since the incident and all parties consented to the bed being searched, police said.
Police said they searched the sheets with negative results.
Segars was released Thursday on $35,000 bond, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records.
