Suspicious Envelop Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

The Social Security Office in Conway has been closed due to a suspicious envelope this morning. The FBI and SLED are on the scene waiting on HAZMAT teams.
Crime

Austin police arrest black teacher, tell her African-Americans have 'violent tendencies'

Breaion King was pulled from her car and thrown to the ground by a police officer during a traffic stop in Austin, Texas in June 2015. The police department publicly released the patrol car video in July 2016. It shows a white officer violently throwing King to the ground, and then another white officer telling her black people have "violent tendencies" and that's why white people are afraid. The video here was shown during a police conference and footage of police advancing through clips has been cut out.

Crime

Phone calls, text messages focus of Sidney Moorer trial in Day 3

Day three of the Sidney Moorer kidnapping trial with the state continuing with its case tracing calls and texts from the telephones believed to belong to Heather Elvis and Sidney Moorer. Moorer and his wife Tammy Moorer are charged with kidnapping Heather Elvis. Elvis was last seen on Dec. 18, 2013 and her car was found at Peachtree Boat Landing. Her telephone last pinged at the boat landing. No date has been set for Tammy Moorer's trial.

