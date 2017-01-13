Suspicious Envelop Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

Breaion King was pulled from her car and thrown to the ground by a police officer during a traffic stop in Austin, Texas in June 2015. The police department publicly released the patrol car video in July 2016. It shows a white officer violently throwing King to the ground, and then another white officer telling her black people have "violent tendencies" and that's why white people are afraid. The video here was shown during a police conference and footage of police advancing through clips has been cut out.