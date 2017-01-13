Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to drug charges, sentenced to 12 years

A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty on Thursday to two drug charges and failing to stop for police during an incident last spring.
Daquan T. Page, 24, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, second-offense possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and failure to stop for a blue light that happened April 2016, said Assistant Solicitor Gray Ervin, who prosecuted the case for the 15 th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to a news release.
Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John sentenced Page to 12 years in prison on the crack cocaine charge, 10 years on the fentanyl charge and three years on the failure to stop charge, and the sentences will run concurrently, the release states.
“I want to thank the officers with the Horry County Police Department for their hard work in this case to get these drugs, especially the lethal fentanyl, off the streets and this man in prison for his crimes,” Ervin said. “We all must work together as citizens to reduce the overdose deaths caused by drugs like fentanyl.”
