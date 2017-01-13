Two charged after police said pneumatic weapon fired at delivery person, vehicles

Two men were arrested after Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant Thursday as part of an investigation into multiple reports of vandalism to vehicles and an assault.
GCSO deputies were called about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the Riverwood Complex in Murrells Inlet in reference to an assault on a delivery person, according to a release.
After investigating, police determined multiple vehicles had been damaged, and authorities said an investigation indicated someone had fired a pneumatic weapon at the delivery person and property in the complex, police said.
No serious injuries happened during the incident, authorities said, and twelve victims were affected by the incident with varying damage to multiple vehicles, authorities said.
Brian Wayne Meyers, Jr , 27, and Bruce Laybolt , 28, both of Murrells Inlet, have each been charged with one of malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2000.00 and one count of breach of peace, aggravated in nature in connection with the incident.
Both suspects were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center, police said.
