N.C. woman sentenced to 22 years for burglary

An Horry County jury convicted a North Carolina woman of burglary and grand larceny on Wednesday, and a judge sentenced her to 22 years in prison after her trial.
Kayla Gayle Wright, 21, of Tabor City, N.C., was convicted of first-degree burglary and grand larceny stemming from a home burglary last spring.
Wright was charged along with three other co-defendants following a Green Sea-area family home burglary on April 16, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Guns, jewelry, and cash were stolen from the home during the incident, and charges for the co-defendants are still pending, the release states.
Wright was arrested a few weeks after the incident in North Carolina, and she was returned to Horry County to face charges, officials said.
The trial began Monday, and an Horry County jury convicted her on Wednesday after deliberating for about two hours. Circuit Court Judge Brian M. Gibbons sentenced her to 22 years on the burglary charge and five years on the grand larceny charge, said Senior Assistant Solicitor Martin Spratlin, who along with Assistant Solicitor O’Bryan Martin prosecuted the case on behalf of the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to the release.
The sentences will run concurrently, the release states, and Wright must serve 85 percent or 18.7 years of the sentence before she is eligible for parole.
“The prosecution of this case was made possible thanks to the excellent work of the officers of the West Precinct of the Horry County Police Department, who responded to the call and conducted an investigation in a proficient manner,” Spratlin said in the release.
Comments