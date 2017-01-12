Myrtle Beach police investigating motel shooting as murder

Myrtle Beach police are on scene early Thursday morning at the Lazy G motel where a shooting that authorities said was a murder happened overnight.
According to a police report, officers were called about 12:30 a.m. Thursday to the Lazy G motel on 27th Avenue North in reference to a shooting involving a 33-year-old man.
EMS came to the scene and transported the victim to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, and the police report lists the incident as a murder. Crime scene investigators are on scene.
