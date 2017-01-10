Second Thanksgiving Day shooter suspect nabbed in Virginia

Myrtle Beach police have made a second arrest in a Thanksgiving Day shooting that injured three people in a home on White Street.
Twenty-year-old Aveonnia Maria Hoyte of Williamsburg County was arrested by authorities in Norfolk, Va., and is being extradited back to Myrtle Beach to face three counts of attempted murder, Lt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said in a release Tuesday night.
Hoyte is the second person arrested in connection with this investigation, Crosby said.
Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, ATF Task Force and the United States Marshals Task Force arrested James Anthony Chestnut, 25, of Conway on Jan. 4 in connection with the shooting.
Chestnut is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and firing into a dwelling.
Chestnut is being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set on his charges, which also include counts of resisting arrest and marijuana possession.
Officers responded Nov. 24 to 923 White St. in response to a shooting incident. The subsequent investigation resulted in the identification of Chestnut as the shooter in this incident, according to a release last week from MBPD.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments