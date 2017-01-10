Students charged for social media threats of a ‘shoot up’ at St. James High

Two Myrtle Beach teens have been charged with disturbing schools after someone threatened on social media sites to “shoot up” St. James High School last week.
Detectives of the Horry County Police Department arrested 18-year-old De’Javan Brown and a 16-year-old white female student. The 16-year-old remains unnamed as a juvenile in the case.
Horry County police were alerted Jan. 3 to a threat to “shoot up” the school, but officers concluded there was no evidence the threat would be carried out.
“There were several versions of this alleged threat posted on Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat (and possibly other formats) and all were found to have no credibility,” Lt. Raul Denis of the Horry County Police Department said in a release Jan. 4.
Authorities concluded that the threat and ensuing social media scare was generated by a comment a student made at school that was taken out of context, according to Denis.
According to a police report, a student, who was told to take off a hat, questioned, “Do you think I’m going to shoot up the school just because I’m wearing a hat?”
“This statement was misinterpreted or maliciously changed by someone and social media posts began to appear about a school shooting,” the report states. “Two posts were generated by students stating to be careful and saying that there was a threat.”
At some point, a photograph of the student who made the initial comment began to be circulated as a person who threatened a school shooting, according to the report, which states that Brown adopted the post of the student’s photo and tagged it with a message, “He look like a school shooter” with a frown face and a middle finger emoji, police said.
“This post was circulated multiple times generating phone calls to school officials, county police and SLED (S.C. State Law Enforcement Division),” the report says.
In a follow-up police report, officers noted two “students from the school were spreading the message via Twitter and Snapchat.”
While police determined the alleged threat was unfounded, an increase in officers was at the school Jan. 4 to make everyone feel safe, Denis said.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments