Police seeking Conway man wanted in Friday shooting

1:53 Clemson celebrates National Championship over Alabama Pause

2:39 Frank Braddock of Dick's Last Resort in North Myrtle Beach talks Pale Horse, New Years Resolutions, and duct tape | Hot Pour

2:01 New board members at Horry County Schools

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family

1:01 Coastal Carolina claims 41-21 win over Furman

1:47 Jack Leasure returns to the Beach Ball (video)

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach