Police seeking Conway man wanted in Friday shooting

Police are looking for a Conway man wanted for a shooting at a home on Weeks Drive Friday.
Horry County police have obtained arrest warrants for 30-year-old William Arthur Craig, Jr., charging him with attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a dwelling and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Craig is described as a 5-foot-7-inches tall black male, weighing 145 pounds, with dreads.
Police say Craig is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information of his whereabouts should call local law enforcement immediately.
