Conway woman sentenced to 20 years for home invasion

A 35-year-old Conway woman pleaded guilty on Monday to charges stemming from a 2015 home invasion.
Latasha Lynne Shelley, 35, of Conway, pled guilty to armed robbery, first-degree burglary and two counts of kidnapping before before Circuit Court Judge Brian M. Gibbons, who sentenced her to 20 years in prison, said Senior Assistant Solicitor George H. DeBusk Jr., who prosecuted the case, according to a news release.
Horry County police arrested Shelley in connection with an incident that happened in October 2015 at a home on Highway 19 in the Conway area, the release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office states.
The incident involved a 72-year-old woman and a 90-year-old woman being tied up, locked in a bathroom at gunpoint and robbed of personal items, the release states.
“The hard work and dedication by the officers with the Horry County Police Department lead to the arrest and now prison sentence for this woman involved in this terrible crime,” DeBusk said.
Comments