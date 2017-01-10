Arrest made after woman tased at bar

A 21-year-old woman was arrested in connection with assault after a 22-year-old woman said she was tased in the stomach while at a bar Monday night.
Summer Maya Pritchard, 21, is charged with third-degree assault and battery and public intoxication in connection with the incident.
Myrtle Beach officers responded to a bar on Mr. Joe White Avenue about 1 a.m. Monday in reference to an assault.
Police were told the suspect left before they arrived. The victim told police she was having drinks with friends when she saw the suspect come into the bar. She told police her and the suspect are acquaintances who don’t get along, and the victim said she also believes the suspect damaged her car tires in the past, according to the report.
The victim told police the suspect asked her if she had a problem with her and she told her she did because she believes the suspect damaged her tires in the past.
The victim said the suspect then pulled out a blue taser and tased her on the right side of her stomach, the report states.
The suspect was then pulled away from the victim by a group of people in the bar, police said.
The suspect left the bar, but police said she was found later in the area of 12th Avenue North and North Kings Highway, according to the report.
Authorities said the blue taser was found at the bar by one of the workers and said the victim did have marks on her stomach consistent with being tased.
