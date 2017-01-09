Court document: Women accused former NFL player’s son of sexual assault for a ‘ton of money’

The son of former NFL player Ray Lewis Jr. contends in court documents that two women colluded to sue him for a “ton of money” in accusing him of sexual assault.
Two Coastal Carolina University students claimed Ray Anthony Lewis III, a CCU football player who was kicked off the team after his arrest, assaulted them when they were intoxicated after a party last January.
A court document says one of the women texted the other with the message, “if we both go after him it’s a 2 against 1 and we can sue for sh*t ton of money.” The document also says the women were “laughing at the emergency room.”
The details were revealed in a motion from Lewis’ attorney to void the grand jury indictment charging Lewis with criminal sexual conduct.
Officers responded to Grand Strand Medical Center at 4:18 a.m. Jan. 23 in regard to a sexual assault that two victims allege happened in Lewis’ apartment at University Suites, according to court records.
Lewis is accused of engaging in sexual battery of one of the women, an 18-year-old female who was impaired due to the use of drugs and alcohol during the incident, according to his indictment.
Lewis’ attorney, Tommy Brittain, filed a motion to repeal the indictment a month after the true bill was entered against his client in August. Last week, an Horry County judge continued the motion to quash and agreed to let an independent magistrate review the case before moving forward.
The motion says Lewis and the two other females were all students at CCU when the girls accused Lewis of sexually assaulting them, saying they were intoxicated at the time.
But the motion says Lewis had nothing to do with their alleged impairment and was not present when the girls “took drugs” and “drank alcohol at a party which was ‘broken up’ by the police.”
The two women claimed to have a sip of Lewis’ drink before they were assaulted, but the motion accuses the women of seeking Lewis out and asking to go back to his room “where one victim wished to have sex and asked if the other could join them.”
The motion claims that the three independently walked to Lewis’ room and that the recollection of the girl who claimed assault was very specific on points that should have been fuzzy to someone intoxicated.
“Any intoxication they had was not the result of any supply by defendant (Lewis),” Brittain states in the motion. Lewis “was not intoxicated in any way and, further, reports of toxicology of the ‘victims’ indicate they had very little if anything significant to drink,” the motion states.
The motion also states that Lewis never had a preliminary hearing, although his attorney says he requested one before he was indicted.
The motion also suggested that the arresting agency, Conway Police Department, “took a special interest in the matter considering defendant’s lineage” and that race may have also played a role in unfair treatment since Lewis is black and the alleged victims are white.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
