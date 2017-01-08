Man threatened to set the woods on fire, but officers heard another cry for help

A man threatening to set the woods on fire near the Pelicans baseball stadium around 1 a.m. Thursday was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
According to a police report, the 19-year-old man called 911 to report that he had a Taser and a knife and planned to set the woods on fire. Officers found the man in the stadium parking lot and told him to drop his possessions, which the report states he did.
The man told police he was hearing voices, feared being around other people and felt he did not belong in society anymore; he said he wanted to set the woods on fire so he could go to jail, according to the report.
Police instead asked him if he wanted to go to the hospital to get help for his mental illness and the man said he did. Police radioed for an ambulance, which transported the man to the hospital for evaluation, then took the man’s belongings to his mother.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments