Daughters still struggling a year after mother’s shooting death at mall

A year later, the daughters of Frances “Mae” Davis are still reeling with grief and feel frustrated that their mother’s killer still remains at large.
“We’re in the same place,” Michele Gagne said Thursday. “I mean we really are, because you know keeping the case alive keeps it fresh.”
On Jan. 8, 2016, the day before her 79th birthday, Davis sat and waited in a car at the Myrtle Beach Mall parking lot while her daughter Shelly Wells briefly shopped inside. She was shot to death about noon that day, her purse taken, and a year later the case remains unsolved.
For Gagne and Wells, all the grief of their mother’s murder and frustration that her killer hasn’t been caught is still very fresh, and Gagne said it feels as if only a few months have gone by, instead of a year.
The women both say they continue to be plagued with nightmares and anxiety.
“It’s a daily struggle. It really is,” Gagne said.
Davis lived in Gagne’s home before she was murdered, and Gagne said she’s kept her mother’s old room pretty much the same through the year.
“The only thing I’ve done to her room is put a bigger bed in there, and I feel guilty for doing that, you know, because I made a change to it, and it’s like I’m kind of wiping her away, and I know that’s not it, but I’ve struggled with it,” she said.
Fear still grips Gagne, who said she doesn’t go out alone. She also still worries that whomever took her mother’s purse has her address because it was listed on Davis’ driver’s license, she said. She takes extensive home security measures, but is still troubled whenever she hears a strange noise.
The day Davis was killed, Wells spent about 15 minutes inside the mall and called 911 after discovering her mother slumped over and bleeding inside the car. Sleep is still a nightly struggle for her as she’s haunted by the memory of finding her mother that day.
“I try to change my thoughts when I see something or hear something that reminds me of finding my mom in the car … but sometimes I just can’t and I get overwhelmed with it,” Wells said.
She said lately she’s also been suffering pangs of guilt over stopping at the mall that day.
“Why did I stop at that damn mall that day?” Wells asks herself. “What was so important that I needed to stop there, why didn’t I make my mother get out of the car?”
She said it was normal for her mother to simply stay in the car and wait on her while she ran into a store. She said sometimes she would try to persuade her mother to go in anyways, but she didn’t push her to go in with her that day, and now, despite reminders from others she’s not at fault, she can’t shake feelings of guilt.
“In my head I understand it, but my heart can’t let it go,” she said.
She also expressed anger and frustration that her mother’s killer is still on the loose.
Lt. Raul Denis, spokesman with Horry County police, said there haven’t been any new developments on the case.
“This case is a priority for us and we desperately want to find closure for the family and for the community,” Denis said in an email. “We are always receptive to new information and are actively seeking it; however, we have exhausted every lead at this time. We urge anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to contact us so we can look into it. Tips may be left anonymously on our Tip Line.”
The tip line number is 843-915-8477.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has offered a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Davis, and the family also has agreed to match it.
Gagne and Wells handed out fliers about the reward all over town just after Davis’ murder, but Gagne said she’s noticed many businesses have taken them down now that the case has gone cold. She plans to make new ones.
The women both attend grief counseling, which helps, but knowing the person responsible for their mother’s death was no longer on the streets would make a big difference for them.
“Even if they found the person and they told us why, I don’t even know if that would do it or not either, but just knowing that this person is not out there to destroy another family,” Gagne said.
This holiday season was especially hard for them as it was the first without their mother, and Christmas Day was also the first birthday Wells had without Davis.
On the anniversary of her death, the women plan to work at a fundraiser that will benefit the Coastal Samaritan Counseling Center and will likely have dinner at Gagne’s house the next day on Davis’ birthday.
Gagne said she wants her mother’s death to serve as a reminder for people to be careful and mindful of their surroundings.
The women also want people to know and remember how giving and kindhearted their mother was. Her killing baffles them because they say she would have willingly given anything to anyone who asked or expressed a need.
The women keep her legacy of kindness going and started a pay-it-forward campaign in her honor just before the holiday season.
“She was a giving, kindhearted person who would have done anything for anyone,” said Wells.
