Daughters still struggling a year after mother’s shooting death at mall

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach Pause

0:49 SUV Crashes into Power Pole

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:56 Gerri McDaniel speaks at North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce breakfast

2:03 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.7

3:29 Sarah Turner of Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant in Market Common talks love, basketball and the best concert lineup ever | Hot Pour

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse